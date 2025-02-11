Seneca Park Zoo takes precautions against bird flu

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo is implementing a bird flu prevention plan following the discovery of over a dozen dead birds at two zoos in the New York City area.

Animals at risk at the Seneca Park Zoo include big cats, penguins, owls, hawks, and eagles. To prevent the spread of bird flu, the zoo is not feeding raw chicken to big cats and is limiting penguins’ outdoor access.

Dr. Chris McKinney, the attending veterinarian at Seneca Park Zoo, assures visitors that there is no risk to them. “Business as usual essentially, just on our end a heightened sense of awareness. Really no risk to visitors,” he said. “The visitors aren’t going to be coming into contact with anything that could spread to them.”

Additionally, the zoo has placed shoe baths near some habitats. Zoo workers can wash their shoes in disinfecting liquid to prevent tracking the virus into animal enclosures.

