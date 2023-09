VICTOR, N.Y. — The Seneca service area on the Thruway westbound in Victor is back open.

The restaurant options now include Popeye’s, the Applegreen convenience store and Dunkin’ (opening soon, with a drive-thru).

The rest stop also includes a dog walking area and a private nursing area.

The Seneca service area is one of 11 in the state to open as part of the $450 million project to redevelop every Thruway service area.