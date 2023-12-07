Sentencing of man convicted of killing Rochester Police officer, two others, postponed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A potential “legal issue” has delayed sentencing for the man at the center of three days of bloodshed – including the killing of a Rochester Police officer.

Kelvin Vickers was convicted in October of killing Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz on July 21, 2022 and Ricky Collinge and Myjel Rand the day before on North Clinton Avenue.

On Thursday afternoon, moments after walking into the courtroom in a tan jumpsuit, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said the U.S. Attorney’s Office emailed Wednesday night about a “possible legal issue that needs to be explored.” A new sentencing date will be set for February.

Attorneys tell News10NBC a federal witness in a separate case against the man Vickers was staying with at the time of the crimes provided information that needs to be explored.

Vickers’ defense attorney, Michael Schiano, said the witness was on the porch with Vickers at the time the officers were shot.

“[They] gave information as to his intent is what they’re alleging,” he said.

Vickers was a hired gun from Massachusetts, sent to Rochester during a gang turf war over the illegal marijuana trade. Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng, members of the RPD Tactical Unit, were undercover in an unmarked minivan on Bauman Street when Vickers fired 17 shots into the vehicle.

Mazurkiewicz died. Seng recovered, but remains on leave because of his injuries.

Deadrick Fulwiley and Raheim Robinson were also charged in connection with Collinge and Rand’s murders. Another man was shot but survived. They will be tried for murder and attempted murder in March.