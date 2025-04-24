Sentencing scheduled for suspect in sex trafficking case

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One of two suspects arrested in a kidnapping and sex trafficking case in Henrietta is due for sentencing Thursday afternoon.

Shuntiayana Sims, along with Cordell Brooks, were caught on camera dragging a woman out of the Microtel Inn during July 2023. Officials say the woman kidnapped was being prostituted. They also said Sims and Brooks took the victim to a vehicle out in the parking lot of the hotel in Henrietta.

Investigators were able to find the car with all three people inside in the city of Rochester.

Sims pleaded guilty to kidnapping and assault charges back in October of 2023. Sims faces a potential sentence ranging from 15 to 40 years in prison. Brooks was sentenced to nine years in prison on Tuesday.

