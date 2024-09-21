Sept. 20 declared ‘Daniel’s Day’ in Daniel Prude’s honor

Sept. 20 declared Daniel's Day in Rochester in memory of Daniel Prude

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three Rochester city councilmembers Friday declared sept. 20 to be “Daniel’s Day” in the city of Rochester, a proclamation on the birthday of Daniel Prude.

Community members gathered on the corner of Dr. Samuel McCree Way and Jefferson Avenue to celebrate the occasion, as councilmembers Mary Lupien, Stanley Martin, and Kim smith made the proclamation.

Daniel Prude’s brother, Joe, was there to receive a plaque marking the occasion.

Daniel Prude died in March 2020 after being restrained by Rochester Police officers.