Serial vandal in Canandaigua causes thousands in damages, faces multiple charges

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Canandaigua Police arrested 29-year-old Benjamin S. Shur for 11 counts of criminal mischief on Sunday. Police say Shur damaged several storage units on South Main Street, causing over $7,000 in damage on April 21.

While he was at the police department being processed, police say Shur damaged a cabinet door and urinated on the floor of the booking room. He was additionally charged with criminal mischief, obstruction of governmental administration, and criminal tampering.

Shur was processed for the 11 counts of criminal mischief and police say he refused to be processed for the damage to the cabinet door and urinating on the booking room floor. He was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

Police say that between April 20 and May 5, Shur has caused thousands of dollars in damage to local businesses and has committed numerous crimes. On April 20, he was arrested for kicking a hole in the wall at a local restaurant. On April 21, he was arrested for stealing a bicycle. On April 22, he was arrested for causing close to $3,000 in damage to an electronic entry keypad of a business on South Main Street.

Shur is also a suspect in a burglary, criminal contempt, and multiple graffiti cases in the downtown area where charges are pending.