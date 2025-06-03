Serious crash shuts down Alexander St. in Rochester, SUV on its side with tree on top

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A serious crash happened on Alexander Street near South Avenue in Rochester on Tuesday. An SUV was seen on its side with a tree on top of it. The crash led to the shutdown of Alexander Street between South Avenue and South Clinton Avenue.

News10NBC was at the scene and reached out to Rochester police to determine if there were any injuries. This is a developing story, and we will update it when we learn more.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI