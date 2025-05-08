Service in Albany honors Sgt. Sanfratello and other officers who died in line of duty

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ALBANY, N.Y. – Genesee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello and other officers who died in the line of duty were honored on Wednesday at the New York State Police Officers Memorial in Albany.

Sanfratello was killed while making an arrest at Batavia Downs in March 2024. A man is serving a sentence for aggravated manslaughter and a woman is serving a sentence for assault in his death.

The memorial displays the names of nearly 2,000 officers. In total, 68 officers were memorialized on Wednesday.

“The numbers on the wall, the names on the wall, they represent real people. People who walked this earth. People who perhaps, and were very likely, raised in a household by parents who instilled in them a sense of patriotism, of love of country, love of community, and service,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Hochul issued a proclamation designating May 6 as Police Memorial Day in recognition of the service and sacrifice of officers across the state.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI