Services announced for Artisan Works founder

Memorial services have been announced for the founder of Artisan Works in Rochester.

Louis Perticone passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. He dedicated his life to creating a space where all are welcomed, loved and accepted, as well as inspired to create.

Calling hours are Friday at Anthony’s Funeral Home on Monroe Avenue in Brighton. A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Artisan Works, 565 Blossom Road, Rochester, with a reception to follow.