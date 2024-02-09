Services announced for local trooper who died from 9/11-related illness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Services have been announced for Steven Tyrrell, the New York State Trooper from the Rochester area who died from a 9/11-related illness.

Calling hours are on Friday, Feb. 16 at Anthony Funeral Home on Monroe Avenue in Brighton. The funeral will be on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Varianna Drive in Rochester.

Trooper Tyrrell served with State Police for 26 years before retiring this past fall.