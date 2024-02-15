Seven couples exchange vows on Valentine’s Day at City Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Seven couples got married Wednesday in the City Hall atrium. One couple we spoke with was very happy to say their vows and exchange rings on this Valentine’s Day.

“It’s refreshing that we could, you know, still last this long and still love each other,” said Dharwin James said at City Hall with his new bride Shantel.

“I could breathe again,” Shantel said. “I think I’ve been holding my breath like all week, so I can breathe.”

Valentine’s Day is one of the most popular days of the year for civil marriage ceremonies at City Hall.