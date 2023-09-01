Seven hurt in Wyoming County crash

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — Seven people are hurt after a serious crash in Warsaw, Wyoming County.

First responders say three have serious injuries, and two were taken by Mercy Flight to the hospital.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Thursday on Route 20A and Route 238. First responders say two vehicles crashed, one with a single driver and one with seven people inside. The one with the seven people flipped over.

Warsaw Fire Chief Deanna Wilcox says they’ve been seeing more crashes involving cars packed with passengers lately. She says most of them are out-of-towners.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.