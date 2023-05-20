Seven teens detained in car stolen from Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Crown Oak Drive in the Town of Penfield at 4:18 Saturday morning for the report of people breaking into cars. A witness saw the suspects get into a blue Hyundai and leave towards Penfield Road.

After deputies found the missing car, they discovered it was stolen. After a brief chase, deputies stopped the car with stop sticks. All seven teens in it were detained. Deputies found multiple vehicles damaged in the area of Oak Drive.

Two 16-year-olds, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property . The 14-year-old was taken to Monroe County Children’s Detention Center and the other three were given juvenile appearance tickets before released to their guardians.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.