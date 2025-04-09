Seven local media students awarded for outstanding performance at Tom Hope Scholarship Awards

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The Tom Hope Scholarship Awards took place at Baker’s Square Park in Irondequoit, celebrating the future of media. This year’s event honored media students from seven local colleges and universities for their outstanding performance.

“I feel like a lot of us as students often get discouraged because people don’t see the importance in what we do,” said Kytian Suarez, one of the award winners.

Suarez emphasized the significance of the recognition and support from those involved in the media industry. “Having these people that, even after the years, being so involved in the media and loving it enough to gather these materials and all this money just to give us a little push and help us through our studies,” Suarez said.

Each student received a cash prize to aid their professional development.

