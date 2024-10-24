Seven local Wegmans stores will hold prescription drug drive on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans is working with local police agencies to hold drives on Saturday, Oct. 26 to collect unwanted prescription drugs.

The goal of the drives is to prevent prescription drug abuse or overdoses. A total of 45 Wegmans stores across the country are participating. In the Rochester area, the Brockport, Calkins Road, Chili-Paul, Holt Road, Irondequoit, Lyell Avenue, and Penfield Wegmans locations are participating.

The drives run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only pills and patches, no liquids or needles, will be accepted. People can drop off the pills with no questions asked. Wegmans says that, according to studies, more than half of people who misuse prescription drugs get them from their family, friends, or take them without asking.