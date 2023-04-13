Seven Story Brewing in Bushnell’s Basin closing in June

BUSHNELL’S BASIN, N.Y. – On Wednesday, Seven Story Brewing in Bushnell’s Basin announced that it will be closing this summer.

The craft brewery announced that it’s closing its doors at the end of June. The business said the landlords “decided not to renew” the lease for the building. In the meantime, Seven Story is still encouraging people to come out for the next few months.

The company also owns Lock 32 Brewing, just down the road in Pittsford’s Schoen Place.