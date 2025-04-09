Seven suspects accused of torturing and killing Sam Nordquist due in court

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The seven people accused of torturing and killing Minnesota native Sam Nordquist in a motel in Ontario County are due in court on Wednesday morning.

The suspects, who are all charged with first-degree murder, are scheduled to appear in Ontario County Court for a conference hearing. That’s where potential settlements for the case are discussed.

The suspects are also charged with kidnapping, conspiracy, and concealment of a corpse. Prosecutors say the suspects tortured Nordquist for more than a month at Patty’s Lodge on State Route 5.

According to his family, Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man, traveled to the Finger Lakes area in September to meet Precious Arzuaga, his girlfriend who he connected with online. The family reported him missing on Feb. 9 after losing contact with him. Days later, investigators found his body in a field in Yates County.

Arzuaga and her son are among those charged. Watch News10NBC at noon for the latest on the court appearance.