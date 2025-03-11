Seven suspects in murder and torture of Sam Nordquist due in court for arraignment

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The seven people accused of killing and torturing Minnesota man Sam Nordquist in Ontario County are due in court on Tuesday afternoon.

A judge is set to arraign the suspects in Ontario County Court after they were indicted on multiple charges including first-degree murder. They’re facing life in prison without parole if found guilty.

Prosecutors say they tortured Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man, for over a month inside Patty’s Lodge Motel and disposed of his body in a field in Yates County. Prosecutors say he was physically, sexually, and psychologically abused.

According to Nordquists’s family, he traveled to the Finger Lakes region in September to meet Precious Arzuaga, his girlfriend who he connected with online. The family reported him missing on Feb. 9 after losing contact with him and investigators found his body three days later.

Arzuaga is among those charged with murder and charged with coercion after prosecutors say she forced two children, 7 and 12, to take part in the torture.

All suspects are also charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, and concealment of a human corpse. Ontario County’s assistant district attorney says Nordquist’s murder was not a hate crime, saying “a hate crime would make this charge about Sam’s gender or about Sam’s race and it’s so much bigger.”

