Seven Wonders’ Katy Eberts to be discharged from hospital

The Seven Wonders’ lead singer, Katy Eberts, will be discharged from the hospital this week.

In a Facebook Chat, Eberts said she will be discharged Friday — in time for the “Concert for Katy” benefit show this Saturday at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

This comes after nine weeks of extensive rehabilitation work.

Eberts suffered a spinal cord injury when the band’s bus crashed on its way to Syracuse. She was believed to be paralyzed from the chest down, but video shows her moving her left foot.