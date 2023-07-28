Several area schools named athletic association’s Schools of Distinction and Excellence

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Inc. (NYSPHSAA) has announced its 2022-2023 Schools of Distinction and Excellence. Several area schools — including Victor, Brighton, Fairport, Pittsford-Mendon, and Pittsford Sutherland — qualified.

Schools can apply for School of Distinction status by having 100% of its varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their respective sports seasons. To earn the School of Excellence Award, 75% of a school’s varsity teams must qualify and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award.

“The School of Excellence and School of Distinction Awards exemplify the mission of NYSPHSAA, education through interscholastic athletics,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “It is amazing to see the commitment to academic excellence from the schools, administrators, coaches, and student-athletes.”

This year, 84 schools earned the School of Distinction Award and 219 schools earned the School of Excellence Award. Winning schools will receive their commemorative awards at their local athletic director workshop this fall.

Among the schools earning the School of Distinction Award were Byron-Bergen, Lima Christian, McQuaid Jesuit, Pittsford Sutherland, Pittsford-Mendon, Harley School, Victor, and Medina.

Among the schools earning the School of Excellence Award were Aquinas Institute, Avon, Avoca, Brighton, Caledonia-Mumford, Dalton-Nunda, Fairport, Gananda, Geneva, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Le Roy, Marion, Mynderse Academy, Newark, North Rose-Wolcott, Our Lady of Mercy, Penfield, Red Jacket, and Wayland-Cohocton.

To be eligible to receive these prestigious awards, schools must submit an application following the Spring Scholar-Athlete submission each school year.