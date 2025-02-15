Several city councilmembers share support and condolences to family of transgender man killed in Ontario County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester City Councilmembers Mary Lupien, Stanley Martin, and Kim Smith share their support and condolences to the family of Sam Nordquist.

They released a statement in part stating,

“We mourn the loss of Sam Nordquist, a trans man whose life was taken in a horrific act of violence. Our hearts are with Sam’s family, friends, and loved ones. No family should have to endure such a loss—we send them our deepest condolences and unwavering support.”

The statement says that everyone deserves to live with dignity, safety, and the freedom to be themselves without fear.

“At a time when hostility toward LGBTQIA+ people is rising—as federal orders attempt to erase the word trans from the public record—we must hold firm in our commitment to fiercely defending and protecting our trans neighbors. The progress we have made was hard-won, and we will not allow it to be lost.”

Community members are encouraged to attend Sam’s vigil on Monday at 6 p.m. at Wood Library, 134 N Main St. Canandaigua.

For those needing help, there are resources below:

TheTrans Lifeline (877) 565-8860

Next Generation Men of Transition

MOCHA Center (585) 420-1400

Rochester LGBTQ Together

WAVE Women Inc

LGBTQ Advocacy – Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes Rochester (585) 394-8220

LGBT National Coming Out Support Hotline (415) 355-0003

Call, text, or chat 988. NYS Crisis Lifeline connects you to trained crisis counselors 24/7.