Several crashes happen on I-490 during springtime snow showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you were driving on Tuesday morning, it may have felt like you were driving in December instead of April.

The snow showers have started to taper off in some areas, but this morning, 40-mile-per-hour wind gusts whipped around snow during the commute. News10NBC’s crew saw several crashes on I-490, all within a half hour of each other. Overall, we saw around eight cars involved.

The rest of the week is looking milder. You can see the latest forecast here.