Several dogs and cats die in Seneca County house fire

LODI, N.Y. — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that several dogs and cats died in a house fire that broke out last week in the Town of Lodi.

On Thursday just before 12:30 p.m., crews from multiple departments responded to a home engulfed in flames on West Seneca Street. The three residents of the home were away when the fire broke out.

The house is a total loss. The Red Cross responded to help the residents of the home. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire departments from Lodi, Ovid, Interlaken, Fayette, and Hector all responded in addition to the Seneca County Fire Investigation Team.