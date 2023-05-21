Several events mark the last day of Lilac Festival on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is still plenty to do at the 125th Lilac Festival on Sunday, the last day of the festival. Enjoy 150 acres of 1,700 lilacs and flowers, art, entertainment, and endless food choices.

The “Art in the Park” arts and crafts festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The “Health and Wellness Experience” will continue offering fitness classes from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., plus a wellness speaker series is happening at noon.

Music on the Main Stage starts at 1 p.m., and the last performance begins at 7 p.m.

There are also three races: The run 5K, which starts at 8 a.m., the Run 10K, which starts at 9:30 p.m., and the Dunkin’ Dash, starting at 11:30 p.m.



