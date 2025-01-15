Multiple fire departments battle blaze at historic Victorian mansion in Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – Fire crews are fighting a fire at Western Monroe Historical Society at the Morgan Manning House at 151 Main St. Brockport.

A News10NBC photojournalist is on the scene Tuesday night and sees smoke and flames coming from the roof of the large Victorian mansion.

This is a developing story and we will update it once we learn more.

According to their website, the Western Monroe Historical Society was formed to preserve and restore the Victorian-era Morgan Manning House to the benefit of the public through tours of the house, educational programs, community events, school partnerships, and scholarships.