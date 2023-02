Several local churches to hold Ash Wednesday masses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wednesday, February 22 is Ash Wednesday. The Diocese of Rochester has announced the following masses:

Holy Apostles Church, 530 Lyell Ave., Rochester

Pastor: Fr. Anthony Mugavero

12:10 p.m. Mass (English)

7 p.m. Mass (Spanish)

Sacred Heart Cathedral, 296 Flower City Park, Rochester

Pastor: Fr. Peter VanLieshout

12:10 p.m. Mass

5:20 p.m. Mass

St, Louis Church, 64 S. Main St. Pittsford

Pastor: Fr. Mitchell Zygadlo

6:45 a.m. Mass

11 a.m. Mass

5:15 p.m. Mass

St. Monica Church, 831 Genesee St., Rochester

Pastor: Fr. Raymond Fleming

8 a.m. Mass

11 – 11:15 a.m. Ashes in St. Monica parking lot

12 – 12:15 p.m. Ashes in St. Monica parking lot

1 – 1:15 p.m. Ashes in St. Monica parking lot

6 p.m. Mass at Immaculate Conception/ St. Bridget’s Church (445 Frederick Douglass St., Rochester)

St. Patrick’s Church, 115 Maple Ave., Victor

Pastor: Fr. Edison Tayag

12 p.m. Mass

7 p.m. Mass

St. Pius x Church, 3010 Chili Ave., Rochester

Pastor: Fr. Paul Bonacci

7:30 a.m. Mass

9:30 a.m. Mass

5:30 p.m. Mass

St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Rd., Rochester

Pastor: Fr. Kevin McKenna

8:30 a.m. Mass

11:30 a.m. Liturgy of the Word with distribution of Ashes

5:30 p.m. Mass