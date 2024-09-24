Several local universities climb in U.S. News and World Report’s latest rankings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2025 rankings for higher education and many Rochester-area universities have climbed higher up on the list compared to last year.

For top national universities — meaning schools that have both undergraduate and graduate programs — the University of Rochester ranked #44 which is a jump of three spots from last year. The Rochester Institute of Technology jumped seven spots from last year to land at #91. In addition, St. John Fisher University jumped six spots, landing at #179 this year.

For top public schools – colleges or universities that operate through state supervision – SUNY Geneseo kept its #4 nationwide ranking from last year. Meanwhile, SUNY Brockport climbed by 42 sports, ranking #21.

For best value schools – which takes into account academic quality and tuition cost – many of Rochester’s universities made the list:

University of Rochester ranked #27

Nazareth University ranked #33

SUNY Geneseo ranked #38

Rochester Institute of Technology ranked #41

St. John Fisher University and SUNY Brockport tied for #43

You can explore more rankings here.