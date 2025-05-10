Several suspects in custody after police chase stolen car across Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An armed robbery and subsequent chase unfolded in Rochester Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Just after noon May 9, State Police spotted a car that had been stolen during a robbery the previous night. The sighting led to a chase starting around Joseph and Central avenues.

Police pursued the suspects through all four sections of the city. The chase ended when the car was tracked to an apartment building on Clifford Avenue near Maria Street.

Several suspects were taken into custody at the apartment building, officials said.

