Several towns will hold medication drop-off events on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, aiming to raise awareness for how people can properly dispose of medication to prevent abuse or an overdose. Several local towns are holding drug drop-off drives. Here is your guide:

Webster

The Town of Webster, Webster Police Department, and the WHEN Webster Health & Education Network are partnering to hold a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It’s happening at the Webster Justice Court building at 1002 Ridge Road, behind Webster Town Hall. You can learn more here.

Irondequoit

The Irondequoit Police Department is holding a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at two locations. It’s happening at the police station at 1300 Titus Ave. and Irondequoit Wegmans at 525 Titus Ave.

Victor

The Town of Victor is collecting unused medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It’s happening at the Canandaigua Wegmans at 345 Eastern Blvd. Outdated, unusable medications, liquids, and sharps in a puncture-proof container will be accepted.