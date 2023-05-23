Severe Weather Week: Severe thunderstorms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Severe weather week continues, and today we’re focusing on severe thunderstorms, and how you should prepare for them.

As we move from spring into summer, we begin to see more and more chances for thunderstorms. Most of the time these storms are inconvenient for outdoor plans, but not a major threat to life and property.

However, a few times each year the atmosphere sets up over the Rochester region with the potential for severe storms that can bring flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, and hail, and also the rare tornado.

When conditions are favorable for severe weather we often see a severe thunder storm watch issued. These are typically sent out hours in advance of any actual thunder. A watch means that if you are planning to be outdoors during the hours that are highlighted, then one needs to be prepared for damaging weather.

Now, once the storms form, then a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued. These indicate potential for life threatening weather, heading your way shortly, and need to be taken seriously. Any warnings are immediately sent out on tv, online, and through the News10NBC weather app. If the weather is severe enough, we will break into programming and go live through the weather event.

One of the unique ways we at news10nbc prepare you for potential severe weather is through our threat tracker. We can highlight potential storms days in advance, versus a few hours, so you can better plan and prepare your family for the weather.

We show our threat tracker during every newscast. Look for this, and if severe weather is in the forecast, then we will highlight a specific day with a yellow or red alert. Yellow alert is for general thunderstorms with a local severe storm possible. A red alert would be issued for a widespread severe outbreak with damaging weather likely.

Always know that the News10NBC weather team is working day and night to be the first to alert you and your family to severe weather during the summer.