Severe Weather Week: What to do if storms develop while you’re out having fun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. One of the great things about our part of the world is all of the bodies of water we have. So you want to make sure you’re safe, whether it’s hanging out on the beach, on the boat, or actually in the water.

First and foremost, make sure to check the latest First Alert Forecast before heading out. If you see that a storm is approaching, try to head to shore or safe shelter as soon as possible. But here’s what to do if you do get caught in a storm. If your boat has a cabin, stay inside and avoid touching metal or electrical devices. If your boat doesn’t have a cabin, stay as low as you can in the boat.

Anywhere outside is a worry during severe weather, but a big concern is when you are at the ballpark. If you are at Innovative Field watching the Red Wings there are lots of places that you can go to get away from the severe weather. However, if you happen to be at one of our lovely local ballparks, getting to a safe place to be can be somewhat limited. Many ballfields have metal fencing and that metal is a conductor of lightning strikes. Obviously, the best thing to do is to get to your car, but certainly, a top priority is to get away from the fencing.

As for the amusement parks like Seabreeze or Darien Lake, each amusement park is equipped with ways to notify guests when severe weather is on the way. However, it is also your responsibility to act. What you need to do is immediately get off the ride you are on when able to do so or get out of the line you are waiting in and head to an interior shelter like a pavilion or main concourse area. Secondly, if there is enough time before the storm arrives, you can head to your car. The most important thing to do is to make sure you are indoors because “When thunder roars, go indoors.”