Sex offender faces 25 years in prison for kidnapping 14-year-old girl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A registered sex offender faces 25 years in state prison after pleading guilty Friday to kidnapping a 14-year-old girl.

Kelvin Hunt, 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint, Hunt forcibly kidnapped the girl Feb. 1 from a home on the city’s northeast side and took her to another location at gunpoint, against her will. The DA’s office says Hunt specifically targeted the house and victim. According to Rochester Police, Hunt was known to the family of the victim.

The criminal complaint says Hunt sexually assaulted the girl, took photographs of her, and threatened to kill her.

The girl called the police after being released by the kidnapper. Rochester Police, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service searched the community for Hunt, who led police on two separate road pursuits, according to the DA’s office. He was found Feb. 5 at the Gates Hotel and taken into custody after a foot chase.

Hunt had previously been convicted of sex abuse by forcible compulsion in 1995. He was on parole at the time of the kidnapping from a 2004 weapons charge.

“Kelvin Hunt identified his victim and planned to kidnap her,” Assistant District Attorney Janna Jehlen, who prosecuted the case, stated. “The only way to describe the teenager in this case is, a survivor. She went through unspeakable trauma at the hands of Kelvin Hunt and came forward to identify her assailant. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department, the FBI, and the United States Marshals for not resting until this sex offender was apprehended and behind bars. I truly hope that today’s plea brings this young survivor one step closer on her journey towards healing.”

Hunt is to be sentenced Dec. 6 before Monroe County Court Judge Richard Healy.