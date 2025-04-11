Sex offender from Canandaigua faces new rape charges

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – A sex offender who police say tried to escape sentencing on March 31 is facing new rape charges, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said.

Daniel Sevigny, 43, was arrested at his home in Canandaigua on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said Sevigny raped a female victim multiple times in January and February 2025.

Just a week earlier, deputies say Sevigny took his ankle monitor off and fled in an attempt to escape sentencing on sexual assault charges involving a minor.

In August of 2024, Sevigny was also convicted of predatory sexual assault as deputies say he had sex with a girl under 15 multiple times between June and August of 2024.

Sevigny was charged with rape in the first degree and remains in Ontario County Jail.