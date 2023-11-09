Sex offender from Canandaigua pleads guilty to child porn; Could face up to 20 years

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A registered sex offender from Canandaigua has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, following a prior conviction for sexual abuse.

Brandon Hayward, 41, faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years, as well as a $250,000 fine. He is to be sentenced March 7.

A search warrant was executed at Hayward’s apartment in Canandaigua as part of an investigation into possible firearms offenses, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who is handling the case. Investigators seized several digital devices, initially to analyze for firearms crimes — and they were found to contain child pornography, Rossi said. He said further examination recovered several images of child porn, as well as videos that Hayward produced via Skype in 2017 involving a 16-year-old from another state.

Hayward had been convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in 2000, so he is a registered sex offender.

The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated.