Sex offender gets 17 years for rape, data shows some offenders live just outside 1,000 foot boundary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Shadad Agaithy was one of the men who raped a young girl in a corner store in Rochester almost two years ago.

What heightened the case was that Agaithy was a level-two sex offender and was working in the corner store across the street from a Rochester middle school. That violated a thousand foot boundary.

So, on the day of his sentencing, News10NBC went through the registered sex offender list to see if the problem persists.

The state registry doesn’t list where sex offenders work, only where they live. The registry shows a handful of sex offenders just outside the 1,000 foot boundary for a school or community center with children.

Almost two years after he was arrested, Alghaithy is going to prison for 17 years. It took this long because he changed lawyers halfway through. After his arrest in 2022, four adults went to police to say Algaithy sexually assaulted them. The DA’s office says RPD confirmed the allegations.



Kevin Sunderland, Assistant District Attorney, Special Victims Unit: “This is a long process for them too. It’s the wondering. It’s the not knowing what’s going to happen with these cases.”



The corner store he where he raped a girl is less than a thousand feet from Dr. Freddie Thomas Middle School. Probation did not catch that a level-two sex offender was this close to a school during school hours on school days.

As a result of the arrest, the county’s probation director resigned.

At the time, County Executive Adam Bello said this: “I have a responsibility to all of the families in this county to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep them safe.”



Four months later, after an investigation, the county initiated these changes.

Pobation makes home and work visits every 90 days for all sex offenders.

Officers are to be cross-trained in the different rules for all probationers.

An update of probation’s mapping software.

News10NBC’s Berkeley Brean searched all registered sex offenders in Monroe County. The list scrolls and scrolls.

So, Berkeley focused on zip code 14605, the area with the rape happened. He found sex offenders 2,112 feet from the David Gantt Rec Center, sex offenders 1,584 feet from Abraham Lincoln School Number 22 and sex offenders 1,058 feet from a YMCA neighborhood center.

That’s 58 feet from the 1,000 foot boundary.

Algaithy was on the sex offender registry for showing indecent material to a 15 year old. He got probation in 2021. His co-defendant’s case is still open.

Since the arrest, the county added a second probation officer to track sex offenders, where they live and work. It also added a quality assurance position to watch over state rules and regulations.