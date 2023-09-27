Sex offender gets 25 years to life for murder

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Ronald Lagasse will serve 25 years to life in prison for the murder of a 65-year-old woman in September 2022.

Rochester Police found Mary Simzer, 65, dead in an alley on Pearce Street, with blunt force trauma to her head and neck, and branches shoved down her throat, among other injuries. Based on video evidence of the victim and defendant, and forensic evidence of Lagasse’s clothing soaked in Simzer’s blood, investigators identified Lagasse — a registered Level 3 sex offender — as the killer, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Lagasse previously was convicted in 1997 of raping a 15-year old.

“This defendant, who was on the sex offender registry at the time of Mary’s violent murder is a danger to everyone. I am grateful that Ronald Lagasse received today’s life sentence, which is appropriate for his disturbing and gut-wrenching behavior,” Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley, who prosecuted the case with ADA Aliyah Fowler, stated.