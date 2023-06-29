Sex offender Ronald Lagasse convicted of murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Level 3 sex offender has been convicted of murder.

Prosecutors say Ronald Lagasse not only killed Mary Simzer last September, but also defiled her, in “the most brutal way imaginable.”

Simzer’s body was found in an alley on Pearce Street. The 65-year-old had blunt force trauma to her head and neck, and she had tree branches shoved down her throat and another part of her body.

“Mary Simzer was a sister, a mother, a grandmother, and it was truly a privilege to give Mary a voice in the courtroom over the past two weeks,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley stated.

Lagasse was convicted in 1997 of raping a 15-year old.

He will be sentenced on the murder charge on August 16.