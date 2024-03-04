Shadow Hill hosts Maple Fest

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ONTARIO, N.Y. – It’s maple season. Shadow Hill in Ontario hosted Maple Fest, which will happen every weekend in March.

There is an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, which was followed by a tour of the sugar house, and a lesson on how syrup is made.

“This season so far should work out pretty well,” said owner Dan Milke.

People got to try free samples of all grades of maple syrup, and many other maple products.