Shadow Hill Maple Festival celebrates state’s maple syrup industry

ONTARIO, N.Y. – The Shadow Hill Maple Festival continued over the weekend in the Town of Ontario. It’s part of Maple Weekend, a time to celebrate New York State’s maple syrup industry that officially gets underway next weekend.

The farm hosted walking trails, meals with fresh pancakes and donuts, and a behind-the-scenes look at how maple syrup is made. Owner Dan Melke says events like this are a great experience not only for the guests but for him as well.

“My favorite part is seeing all the families and kids come back year after year, and then also the new guests that show up here as well. Getting to try pure maple syrup, and seeing how everything is done here,” said Dan Melke, owner of Shadow Hill Maple Syrup.

The Shadow Hill Maple Festival takes place during all four weekends of March. Maple weekend takes place during the weekends of March 22 to 23 and March 29 to 30. You can see a list of which farms in the Finger Lakes region are participating here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.