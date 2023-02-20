Shake Shack coming to Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – The town of Henrietta’s website shows a project to build a Shake Shack on Jefferson Road has been approved. That project would replace the former Denny’s currently in that location.

Started in New York City, the chain is a fast, casual restaurant with locations across the country, specializing in burgers and milkshakes.

The Henrietta Shake Shack will be the first in Rochester. Currently the nearest Shake Shack is at the Thruway rest stop in Phelps.

It’s not clear yet when construction on the Henrietta project will begin.