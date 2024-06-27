Shake Shack to open first Upstate NY drive-thru in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Shake Shack is opening its first Upstate New York drive-thru restaurant in Henrietta on July 9 at 11 a.m. The new restaurant is at 245 Clay Road.

The restaurant will offer dining inside as well as a drive-thru daily from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

On opening day, the first wave of guests can expect to receive custom Shake Shack cups, keychains, and stickers and be greeted by the Red Wings’ mascot, Spikes. As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand for Something Good®, the restaurant will donate $1 for every sandwich sold at the Henrietta Shack on July 9 to FISH / RHAFT, supporting their mission to provide a network of aid to the Rush-Henrietta community with food, rides to appointments, and more.

