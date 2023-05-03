Shannon Rienholtz convicted of 2021 murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Monroe County Jury convicted 41-year-old Shannon Rienholtz of the murder of James Wooden on Wednesday.

On September 29, 2021, after 12:30 a.m., Rochester Police Officers arrived at Minder Street, where they located Shannon Rienholtz and Kristin Krueger. Shortly after, additional officers were called to Durand Eastman Park, where they found 67-year-old James Wooden dead, with over forty stab wounds. Police quickly identified the defendants as the two women responsible for the stabbing death of James Wooden.

On March 30, 2023, Kristen Krueger pleaded guilty to manslaughter for her role in James’ death.

Shannon Rienholtz will be sentenced on June 13, 2023. She will be sentenced as a second violent felony offender.

Kristin Krueger’s next court date is May 16, 2023.