Share Some Roc Love, scavenger hunt to support small businesses, begins Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Share Some Roc Love, a scavenger hunt with clues to find gifts from local small businesses across Rochester, kicks off Friday. There will also be online giveaways.

To see weekly clues, you can follow Share Some Roc Love on Facebook and Instagram. The goal is to encourage people to connect with Rochester’s small businesses.

​Winners must submit a photo and their name to claim their prize. You can use the hashtag #ShareSomeROCLove on social media to let organizers know when you’ve found the prize.

Share Some Roc Love, now in its fifth year, runs through New Year’s Day. Some of the themes for the prizes this year include Buffalo Bills, pets, family and kids, local art and artists, ROC Love, and coffee lovers. Each family or group can only win once per season. You can learn more here.