Shared bikes and scooters return to Rochester as the winter season comes to a close

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nicer weather has returned to Rochester, and so have Veo’s shared e-bikes and electric scooters.

Veo announced that the bikes and scooters made their return ahead of the spring season on March 8.

In their third year of service here in Rochester, Veo provides people in Rochester a car-free way to get around. By downloading the Veo app, anyone over the age of 18 can find a bike or scooter in the city. Once they do, they can scan the QR code and pay the price of $1 to unlock the vehicle, then paying $0.39 per minute to ride.

According to Veo, they reported that last year, there were over 425,000 trips made with Veo. In their latest rider survey, they said that 50% of their riders don’t own a car and 42% don’t have a driver’s license. They also said in their survey that the top reasons people use Veo is to get where they need to go quickly, avoid parking and/ or traffic.

“The return of Veo’s shared e-bikes and scooters is a welcome sign of spring and means more ways for people to get around town easily while helping cut down on traffic and pollution,” said Mayor Malik Evans.

Evans said these bikes and scooters are becoming a big part in how people in Rochester get around and that he is excited to “keep making it easier,” for people to get around the city.

