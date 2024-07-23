‘She is proven, prepared and ready’: Rep. Morelle backs Vice President Harris as Democratic delegates shift support

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At the International Hall at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, Congressman Joe Morelle officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“She is proven, prepared, and ready to move America forward,” Rep. Morelle said.

It’s been widely reported that Morelle was one of the first members of Congress to think President Biden should step down. His opinion was part of a private conversation with other members of Congress that was leaked to reporters. Morelle says he hasn’t commented on the details because they were shared in private. Now he calls President Biden a selfless patriot for stepping back and he publicly supports the vice president.

“This is now a sprint to the finish that’s why I think people feel that she’s tested, she’s prepared, she’s ready, she’s done it all. That’s why we need to rally around her and get on with the campaign,” said Rep. Morelle.

Right after the press conference, Morelle got on an airplane and headed back to D.C. for the regular business of Congress. But he spoke with News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean about how the process will work at the Democratic Convention in Chicago next month. Morelle has a vote as a delegate.

The Democratic Party Convention starts four weeks from today in Chicago. Morelle thinks there may be a remote roll call vote before that to meet an election ballot law deadline in Ohio.

When President Biden dropped out of the race, he put party delegates in a position they hadn’t been in in 70 years.

“Well I personally know I’m definitely going to be behind Kamala Harris, our vice president,” said Romeo, who is the Monroe County Clerk and one of six delegates from this area chosen to vote for Joe Biden at the party convention in August.”

But Biden leaving the race could release delegates from that rule.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll be released because I would love to go to the convention with my full support for the vice president,” Romeo said.

Monday afternoon, the county Democratic Party said all six delegates support Vice President Kamala Harris. When he endorsed Harris, Congressman Joe Morelle believed the delegates were free to vote for who they want.

“The president released his delegates and now delegates will make decisions when they get to Chicago on who they support,” Rep. Morelle said.

The Democratic Party convention is four weeks from today in Chicago.

Monroe County delegates, Shelly Clements, Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, Yversha Roman, Jamie Romeo, Adam Bello, Samra Brouk, and Stephen Gregory DeVay released the following statement supporting Vice President Harris:

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.