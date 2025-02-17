Shepherd Home hosts pancake breakfast benefit

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Although it was snowy and cold over the weekend, folks still made their way to the Shepherd Home for their pancake benefit breakfast.

Alongside pancakes, the breakfast also included sausage and coffee, which were all received through donations.

The Shepherd Home is a two-bed hospice facility in Penfield for people with a terminal illness that helps them say goodbye to loved ones in comfort.

They also provide support to families and friends and foster community acceptance that dying is an integral part of living, according to their website.

For more information or to donate, click here.