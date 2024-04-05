Sheriff: Boy who drowned in Ontario County creek may have had a seizure

GORHAM, N.Y. – Jeromy Weaver loved to play in the water, and he especially loved the creek that ran near his family’s home on Blodgett Road in Gorham.

It was in that creek that his father Reuben found his 13-year-old boy Thursday. He pulled his unresponsive son out of the water and ran to his house to call 911. He rushed back to Jeromy and started doing CPR.

Police, ambulance, and fire crews worked on Jeromy for 45 minutes. Doctors and nurses at FF Thompson Hospital tried for an hour and half to revive him.

Jeromy died just before 5 p.m.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies have been piecing together what may have happened. They believe he went into the creek behind his house, and that the current carried him over a quarter of a mile west to where his father found him.

Sheriff David Cirencione said at a press conference Friday that Jeromy had epilepsy and frequent seizures. One theory is that Jeromy had a seizure and fell into the creek. Autopsy results are pending.

Cirencione said Jeromy’s tragic death has affected everyone who responded to the call to try to save him. The wellness doctor for the sheriff’s office is working with members of the department.

“The undersheriff and I offer our most heartfelt thanks to all of the first responders and hospital staff who did everything right and without hesitation to save Jeromy. They truly are heroes for what they do every day to serve and protect this community,” he said.

Jeromy is survived by his parents Reuben and Miriam and his siblings. The Weavers are members of the Mennonite community. Jeromy attended Meadowview Mennonite Community School on Phelps Road in Gorham.