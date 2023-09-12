Sheriff: Teen seriously injured after being hit by car in Batavia driven by another teen

TOWN OF BATAVIA: The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car hit a teenager in the area of 5186 Clinton Road in the Town of Batavia at 1:26 a.m.on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s said 17-year-old Ethan R. Walker from Aberdeen Scotland was found lying in the westbound lane unresponsive. It appeared he was hit by a gray 2008 Toyota RAV 4, driven by 18-year-old Garrett R. Mercurio of Batavia.

Deputies said Walker got out of a maroon 2007 Chevy Suburban that he was passenger in, which was going eastbound on Clinton Street Road. He appeared to walk across the road to the westbound lane when Mercurio driving westbound and hit him.

Walker has serious injuries and was taken to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight.