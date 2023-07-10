Sheriff urges people to be cautious after flash flooding in Ontario County

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – There was flash flooding in Ontario County on Sunday. Massive amounts of rain moving through the area just hours ago caused flooding to roads and highways, sending many neighbors and business owners scrambling for cover.

The Ontario County Sheriff is urging people to take extra care because of the flooding. I saw quite a bit of water on some of the low lying areas and even some on the major roads in Ontario County.

I had a chance to talk with a farmer and a local motel owner on Sunday, after the rain stopped. The farmer stopped along the road to tell me that his herd of alpacas out in a field had water up to their necks before they were able to corral them back toward higher ground.

And then just a mile or two down the road, the owner of the Miami Motel told me he will spend the night drying out seven of the hotel rooms. All flooded as the water came pouring in.

Thankfully the alpacas are OK and the guests who are staying in those lower floor hotel rooms were moved to higher ground and placed in second-floor rooms, so they have a place to say

This just goes to show you how quickly things can change when it comes to flash flooding.

But as I said, the roads out here are just wet right now as things are drying off, cars are moving along just fine. If you haven’t already, be sure to download our First Alert Weather app, it’s a great way to keep up with rapidly developing weather situations like this. Just glad everyone is OK.