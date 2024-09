The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Tyler Montello, 14, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Friday leaving the area of Browncroft Boulevard in Penfield. He is white, 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, purple shirt, gold sweatpants and white shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office says Tyler is not believed to be in any danger. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.